Delay in passport issuance: Interior ministry addresses rumours

ISLAMABAD - The interior ministry dismissed reports about the delay in the issuance of passports on Wednesday, terming the reports as baseless.
The ministry said in a statement that false information was being disseminated on social media about passports being printed late adding that the Directorate General Immigration and Passports (DGI&P) is regularly issuing passports every day as per routine.
The ministry emphasized that passports in the fast category track category are printed within three days, while urgent ones take five days, adding that regular passports, which are not in the fast-track or urgent categories, take about a month to be printed but the printing time would be reduced to 21 days soon after the procurement of lamination papers.
The ministry stated that a significant amount of lamination papers needed for passports is expected to be received by the Directorate General Immigration and Passports (DGI&P) soon.
Earlier, DGI&P had confirmed that there was a nationwide shortage of passports last month due to a shortfall of lamination paper, which is used in passports; the paper has now been procured from France.
As far as the fee structure for different categories is concerned, the normal fee for a normal 36-page passport with a 5-year validity is around Rs4, 000 and for urgent it is around Rs6,000.
Meanwhile, the normal fee for a normal 36-page passport with 10-year validity is around Rs 5,500, and for urgent it is around Rs 8,500.
Similarly, the normal fee for normal 72 pages passport with a 5-year validity is around Rs6, 500 and urgent is around Rs10,000, while the normal fee for a normal 72 pages passport with a 10-year validity is around Rs 9,250 and urgent is around Rs14,500.
Due to multiple reasons including the tough economic challenges being faced in Pakistan by the citizens, tens of thousands of Pakistanis and especially young lot rushed to the passport offices to seek better opportunities abroad, prompting delays in passport issuance.
Pakistani rupee continued its momentum against the US dollar, and orther currencies in the open market on Thursday, as the local currency also improved in the inter-bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan remained under pressure as the yellow metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,100 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,130.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,000, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,960 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,825.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Thursday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.