Pakistan to take up Dr Aafia Siddiqui's sexual assault matter with US

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take up the matter related to reports about sexual assault against Dr Aafia Siddiqui in American custody with the US State Department.
It was revealed by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during a regular press briefing, saying the statements regarding Aafia Siddiqui are of serious nature.
The development comes after her lawyer claimed that the Pakistani neuroscientist, who remains in American prison for around 20 years on terrorism charges, suffered sexual assault twice.
The 51-year-old, who was sentenced to 86 years in prison, was subjected to sexual assault twice during detention, his lawyer said days after the second reunion of the Siddiqui sisters.
Aafia’s lawyer Clive Stafford Smith told a Pakistani media house that Islamabad was aware of heinous incidents, and said his client told him about the ordeal she suffered during the detention.
Mr Stafford also claimed that a complaint was registered against the sexual assault incident, but lamented no proceedings on it. He said Dr Aafia was first sexually harassed in Afghanistan’s Bagram detention as part of a coercive interrogation technique.
He further mentioned that Siddiqui continued to face physical and mental torture during the detention.
Earlier this week, Aafia Siddiqui had the second meeting in 20 years with her sister Fowzia at a prison hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. The meeting continued for more than 40 minutes in which Senator Talha Mahmood and Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer were also present.
Pakistani rupee continued its momentum against the US dollar, and orther currencies in the open market on Thursday, as the local currency also improved in the inter-bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan remained under pressure as the yellow metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,100 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,130.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,000, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,960 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,825.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Thursday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
