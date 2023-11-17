Malik leads Pak seniors tennis team to Thailand for ITF Masters Challenge

LAHORE – Rashid Malik, one of Pakistan's top senior tennis players, is set to lead the national seniors team in the upcoming ITF Masters events in Thailand.
The team, which includes former Davis Cupper Hameed ul Haq from Islamabad and promising senior player Waqar Nisar from Lahore Gymkhana, departed for Thailand on Thursday night. The players are gearing up to participate in two consecutive tournaments, the Assetwise ITF Masters Championship MT700 and the Greta Sport Club ITF Master 3 MT400, scheduled to take place in Pattaya, Thailand, this month.
While Rashid Malik has already clinched several ITF seniors titles in India and Thailand, these tournaments, offering 700 points, serve as a crucial step towards the World Championship next year in Turkey and Mexico. Malik expressed his ambitions, stating, "My preparations are good, and I want to win international laurels for my country. Unfortunately, we couldn't secure the NOC for the India ITF Circuit last month, but I am hopeful to perform well in these two tournaments in Pattaya, Thailand."
Despite grappling with a lingering groin injury, Malik remains confident about his performance, emphasizing his eagerness to excel not only in the prestigious event in Thailand but also to make a mark in the upcoming world championship in Turkey and Mexico. Malik shared his determination, saying, "I am featuring in the ITF Seniors event with the aim of exhibiting my prowess in the World Championship next year in Turkey."
Both Hameed and Waqar echoed Malik's optimism, expressing their hopes to excel in the back-to-back championships in Pattaya, Thailand. They have diligently prepared for these events and are eager to give their best to produce fruitful results.
Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.
On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.1
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.31
|771.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.71
|941.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.43
|755.43
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.3
|326.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.
On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.
Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
