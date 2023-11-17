Turkish series 'Salahuddin Ayyubi' premiered in Karachi

The highly anticipated Pak-Turk television series, "Salahuddin Ayyubi: The Conqueror of Jerusalem," helmed by the acclaimed Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, is poised to present a historic narrative of the extraordinary life of Sultan Salah al-Din Ayyubi. Representing a monumental project, the series promises to enthral audiences with its compelling storytelling, featuring a stellar cast comprising both Turkish and Pakistani actors.

The official unveiling of the series took place at a grand launch event in Karachi on November 16th, attended by luminaries from the showbiz industry, including Ayesha Omar, Humayun Saeed, Ushna Shah, and Adnan Siddiqui, who all play significant roles in the series. The star-studded event garnered immense attention and support from industry peers, with notable figures like actress Javeria Saud and Tapu Javeri in attendance.

Prior to the Karachi launch, the series had its initial unveiling in Istanbul, Turkey, adding to the global anticipation surrounding this ambitious project. Turkish actor Over Gonesh takes on the pivotal role of Salahuddin Ayyubi, known for his exceptional performances. The ensemble cast also features renowned Pakistani actors, including Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah, Farhan Ali Agha, and Adnan Jilani. This diverse and talented lineup ensures a nuanced portrayal of characters, enhancing the series' depth and authenticity.

Adnan Siddiqui, one of the series' lead actors and producers, took to social media to share the release details.

"They say good things come to those who wait. And wait we did patiently.

All hail Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi! Glimpses from the grand release in Istanbul last night. It’s a culmination of years of dedicated and diligent efforts. To the sceptics who doubted, well, the proof of the pudding lies in the…

The series releases here on November 16 in another spectacular show. Unfortunately, we were unable to attend the premiere due to prior commitments. However, marking my dear friend Humayun Saeed and myself present on Thursday. See you there!"

Highlighting the dedication to authenticity in the series, the producers disclosed that extensive efforts were made for the shooting locations. Substantial acres of land in the Gebze area of Istanbul were acquired for creating a realistic backdrop, allowing the depiction of cities like Jerusalem and Damascus with meticulous attention to detail. "Salahuddin Ayyubi" is scheduled to air on TRT screens every Monday night at 9 PM, with the first episode premiering on November 13th.

The series promises to transport viewers into the historical tapestry of Salahuddin Ayyubi's era, offering a visual and narrative treat that transcends linguistic boundaries.

