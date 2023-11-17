Hania Aamir gets a tattoo

Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 November 2023