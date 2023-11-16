Did Hania Aamir get a tattoo?

The enchanting Pakistani actor and model, Hania Aamir, continues to weave her spell over fans with her captivating beauty and irresistible charm. Her magnetic persona acts as an alluring force, making her a constant centre of attention.

Gaining admiration and a colossal fan base, the 'Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha' diva effortlessly showcases her stunning appearance both on and off the screen. Her Instagram feed, a treasure trove of delightful moments, keeps fans and netizens hooked.

However, the spotlight has now shifted to Hania amidst a brewing controversy surrounding a viral picture of a tattoo on her arm. A recent series of Instagram photos, featuring Hania in a one-shoulder cream shirt with slicked-back hair, revealed bandages and tape on her arm. The intriguing part? In a previous post, she shared a photo dump from a tattoo place in the UK, showcasing inked depictions of Bubbles from Powerpuff Girls and an adorable baby panda.

The revelation has set social media abuzz, with fans calling her out for getting a tattoo.

Meanwhile, in the realm of acting, Hania Aamir was most recently seen in the immensely popular drama serial 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,' where she shared the screen with esteemed actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman, further solidifying her position as a showbiz A-lister.