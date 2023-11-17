  

British Army band gives beautiful rendition of 'Pasoori'

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 17 Nov, 2023
The Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) band, the oldest regiment in the British Army, is currently on a visit to Pakistan, showcasing its musical prowess with a delightful rendition of the popular 2022 Coke Studio song 'Pasoori' by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The British High Commission shared a video of the HAC band's performance on social media, drawing swift recognition and applause.

In a recent post on social media platform X, the band expressed pride in their collaboration with Pakistan, providing musical support for His Majesty The King’s Birthday Parties at The British High Commission. The post mentioned the band's plans to perform at various engagements throughout the week, utilizing the opportunity to rehearse for upcoming events.

Ali Sethi acknowledged the band's instrumental version of 'Pasoori,' sharing the clip on his official Instagram account.

'Pasoori' emerged as the most-streamed Pakistani song on Spotify for 2022, surpassing others in both local and global rankings, according to Spotify's Wrapped insights. Ali Sethi celebrated the song's success on his social media, expressing pride in its achievements and its message of inclusion. 

The sensational Punjabi track's widespread popularity was further acknowledged by Shae Gill, who commended its reception and recognized its ability to resonate with diverse audiences. She termed it a significant achievement for Pakistan, generating pride among the listeners worldwide."

