Sikh influencer responds to Indian remake of Pasoori, leaves fans in stitches

In a hilarious turn of events, the comical backlash at Bollywood's attempt at remaking the sensational hit "Pasoori" just keeps on rolling!
Social media platforms erupted with memes, parodies, and witty comments, as netizens unleashed their creativity to deliver a satirical twist to the Bollywood version. From hilarious video mash-ups to witty one-liners, the digital world has become a treasure trove of comedic gold, serving as a reminder that laughter truly knows no boundaries.
This time around, Paramjeet Singh, a Sikh online influencer renowned for his side-splitting reels recently took to Instagram to deliver a laugh-out-loud parody in response to India's attempt at recreating "Pasoori." Draped in his distinctive Punjabi flair, he sang about how they'd managed to tarnish the enchantment of the original song, all while turning the situation into a hilarious spectacle.
"Kann chon lahu chove????????????"(Ears are bleeding) he captioned the post.
Here's what fans had to say:
The latest release from Sameer Vidwans's film "Satyaprem Ki Katha," the 'Pasoori Nu' song is an Indian remake of the Pakistani hit song 'Pasoori'. Sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, the romantic track features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. This rendition is a remake of a popular Pakistani hit originally performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, which was released last year.
KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.
On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
