Sikh influencer responds to Indian remake of Pasoori, leaves fans in stitches

In a hilarious turn of events, the comical backlash at Bollywood's attempt at remaking the sensational hit "Pasoori" just keeps on rolling!

Social media platforms erupted with memes, parodies, and witty comments, as netizens unleashed their creativity to deliver a satirical twist to the Bollywood version. From hilarious video mash-ups to witty one-liners, the digital world has become a treasure trove of comedic gold, serving as a reminder that laughter truly knows no boundaries.

This time around, Paramjeet Singh, a Sikh online influencer renowned for his side-splitting reels recently took to Instagram to deliver a laugh-out-loud parody in response to India's attempt at recreating "Pasoori." Draped in his distinctive Punjabi flair, he sang about how they'd managed to tarnish the enchantment of the original song, all while turning the situation into a hilarious spectacle.

"Kann chon lahu chove????????????"(Ears are bleeding) he captioned the post.

The latest release from Sameer Vidwans's film "Satyaprem Ki Katha," the 'Pasoori Nu' song is an Indian remake of the Pakistani hit song 'Pasoori'. Sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, the romantic track features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. This rendition is a remake of a popular Pakistani hit originally performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, which was released last year.