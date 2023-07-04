Sajal Aly starrer What's Love Got To Do With It? bags four National Film Awards in UK

Jemima Khan took to social media to announce that her film 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' emerged victorious at the United Kingdom's National Film Awards.

The movie, directed by Shekhar Kapur and featuring a stellar cast including Shahzad Latif, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Sajal Ali, and Shabana Azmi, explores the concept of arranged marriages in South Asian culture.

The film's exceptional achievements at the National Film Awards include winning Best Screenplay, Best British Film, Best Director for Shekhar Kapur, and Best Supporting Actor for Asim Chaudhry, who impressively portrayed Mo, the proprietor of a matchmaking service.

This prestigious event, held in London, celebrates the accomplishments of both established and independent filmmakers, actors, production companies, and crew members. What sets the National Film Awards apart is its unique feature of allowing the public to nominate and vote for all categories.

'What's Love Got To Do With It?' captivated audiences in Pakistan upon its theatrical release earlier this year. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for his masterpieces 'Bandit Queen' and 'Elizabeth,' the film follows the journey of Zoe, portrayed by Lily James, a documentary-maker and dating app enthusiast as she navigates the complexities of the dating world.

Khan aimed to challenge preconceptions surrounding arranged marriages prevalent in the West through the film's engaging storyline. During the UK premiere, she emphasized the importance of experiencing the vibrant colours and festivities of such films on the big screen.

Sajal Aly, one of the prominent actors in the movie, expressed her joy in being a part of the project, stating that it accurately portrays Pakistan and its rich culture, showcasing the country as colourful, joyful, and beautiful. The film received rave reviews and achieved significant box office success in the UK, further solidifying its impact and positive reception.