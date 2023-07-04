Egypt, Turkiye reestablish diplomatic relations after 10 years

For the first time in ten years, Egypt and Turkiye have named ambassadors to each other's capitals to reestablish normal diplomatic ties, their foreign ministries said on Tuesday.
After Mohamed Mursi, a supporter of Ankara and the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, was overthrown by Egypt's then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in 2013, ties between the two countries deteriorated. Turkiye's ambassador was expelled from Egypt, and Ankara was charged with supporting groups aiming to destabilise the nation.
Since then, they have been without ambassadors, despite the fact that al-Sisi, the current president of Egypt, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish counterpart, decided to restore them in May.
According to a joint statement from the foreign ministries, Amr Elhamamy will represent Egypt in Ankara and Salih Mutlu Sen will represent Turkiye in Cairo.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated after the announcement that the appointments represented a significant turning point in the normalisation of ties.
"Our relations will now swiftly advance in all areas, including politics and the economy. This is the president's and the government's wish,'' Fidan said during a press conference.
As Turkiye pursued closer connections with Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, talks between senior foreign ministry officials in Ankara and Cairo started in 2021.
KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.
On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
