WhatsApp to launch sending high-quality videos feature

09:02 PM | 4 Jul, 2023
WhatsApp has just added a new feature that allows users to exchange photos in their original resolution. Users may now share photographs in high definition (HD) without having to reduce their size thanks to this much requested feature.

Following the implementation of this functionality for images, it has been claimed that WhatsApp is looking to provide an HD quality option for videos as well.

According to a report by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows users who have the most recent version installed—WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.13.0.76—to send high-quality videos. 

Users will be able to share high-quality movies after this feature has been upgraded by simply altering the media's quality before sharing.

According to the article, the new option would keep the video's original resolution while still applying a slight amount of compression. As a result, users will still be able to share videos in an upgraded quality even while they cannot share them in their original quality.

Similar to the high-quality photo function, "Standard quality" will always be the default setting for videos. Users will need to choose the high-quality option each time they wish to share a new video with higher quality in order to send it in HD resolution.

Report also notes that uploading videos using WhatsApp status updates would not have access to the HD video feature. The feature is currently under beta testing but is anticipated to be made available to all users in upcoming app releases.

