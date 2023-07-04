WhatsApp to launch sending high-quality videos feature

Nothing to see here
WhatsApp has just added a new feature that allows users to exchange photos in their original resolution. Users may now share photographs in high definition (HD) without having to reduce their size thanks to this much requested feature.
Following the implementation of this functionality for images, it has been claimed that WhatsApp is looking to provide an HD quality option for videos as well.
According to a report by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows users who have the most recent version installed—WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.13.0.76—to send high-quality videos.
Users will be able to share high-quality movies after this feature has been upgraded by simply altering the media's quality before sharing.
According to the article, the new option would keep the video's original resolution while still applying a slight amount of compression. As a result, users will still be able to share videos in an upgraded quality even while they cannot share them in their original quality.
Similar to the high-quality photo function, "Standard quality" will always be the default setting for videos. Users will need to choose the high-quality option each time they wish to share a new video with higher quality in order to send it in HD resolution.
Report also notes that uploading videos using WhatsApp status updates would not have access to the HD video feature. The feature is currently under beta testing but is anticipated to be made available to all users in upcoming app releases.
KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.
On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
