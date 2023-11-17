Rabia Butt finds solace at Bari Imam's shrine

Lollywood's model-turned-actress Rabia Butt is one of the most sought-after faces in the modelling industry. With multiple accolades to her name, the 33-year-old star has come a long way. Having gained millions of fans from her modelling and acting stints, the Hijrat actress makes headlines every time she posts scintillating pictures on social media platforms.

Recently, Rabia posted a series of pictures of herself visiting the Bari Imam shrine. The Bari Imam Shrine, also known as the Bara Dari or the Shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Kazmi, is a significant Sufi shrine located in the Noorpur Shahan village, near the Margalla Hills in Islamabad. The shrine is dedicated to the Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Kazmi, commonly known as Bari Imam. He was a revered 17th-century mystic and preacher in the region.

"Where many find solace!!! bari shah imam" she captioned the post.

Apart from her successful modelling career, Raia was recently seen in Soteli Maamta and Pehli Si Muhabbat.