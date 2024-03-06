Search

Pakistan

Punjab Police Special Branch jobs 2024: Here's how to apply

03:49 PM | 6 Mar, 2024
Punjab Police Special Branch jobs 2024: Here's how to apply
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Punjab Police Special branch has announced over 300 job vacancies in technical cadre for various positions. 

Assistant Supervisor (Explosive Detection Section)

It has announced 10 posts of Assistant Supervisor (BS-09). Applicants with minimum qualification of higher secondary school certificate or Diploma of Associate Engineering or equivalent qualification (second division) from a recognised board and certification in bomb disposal course from recognised institution with at least two years experience in the related field can apply for the post.

The age limit for the post is 21-40 years.

Operator (Explosive Detection Section)

The department will recruit 99 candidates against the post of operator (BS-05). Minimum education required for the post is secondary school certificate or equivalent qualification (second division) from a recognised board and technical certificate (at least six months duration) in electrical, electronics, mechanical, chemical, civil, and TV mechanic from recognised institution. 

Operator (Surveillance Section)

The Special Branch has announced 31 jobs for the post of operation (BS-05) with age limit is 18 to 40 years. Other vacancies include: 

Assistant Canine Supervisor (BS-09)

Senior Canine Handler (BS-07)

Canine Handler 

Sweeper

Download Application Form Online 

The application form for the posts can be downloaded from official website of the Punjab Police.

Documents Required For Job Applications

Educational certificates, 

Experience certificates

Domicile, 

ID card copy 

Passport size pictures 

Punjab Police Job Application Fee

Each candidate will have to pay Rs500 in wake of fee while submitting the application form at relevant regional offices.

Deadline

The deadline to submit the application form for job is March 19, 2024.

