Javeria Saud defends Sahiba as trolling intensifies
Also, the youngest son of Sahiba and Rambo shares his response to the ongoing controversy
Share
Lollywood diva Sahiba Afzal has come under public scrutiny for misogynist comments regarding not wanting daughters. She stated that she never wanted to have a daughter, she is thankful that she doesn’t have one and instead only has two sons.
Ever since she made these comments, the video is spreading like wildfire and many celebrities have revealed their stance. Many have slammed her while some have also jumped to her defence.
Paristan actress Javeria Saud took to her Instagram handle and stepped forward to Sahiba's defence. Javeria said that she shares a sisterly bond with Sahiba and people should not take the statement in a negative context.
"Mein Sahiba ko ek Behen ki tarha se jaanti hun . She is very kind heated and sensitive person . Mein ne isay Allah se beti k liye duaaen maangty dekha hai phir Allah ki dain per Shukar or sabr kerty bhi dekha hai ."
View this post on Instagram
"Jo bhi Sahiba ne kaha uska wo matlab nahi tha jo logo ne samjha men sirf ye kahoongi k alfaaz k chunaao men ghalti huee hai or insan ghalti ka putla hai ..dilo k bhaid Allah janta hai kisi ko koi haq nahi hai doosre insan ko judge kerny ka."
Furthermore, Sahiba's youngest son Zain Khan also shared his response to the ongoing controversy. He shared that the negativity is affecting his mother and the entire family’s mental health.
Moreover, the actress herself has also clarified the statement about not wanting daughters. Taking to Instagram, she said that she believes daughters are “blessings”, but fears for their future.
“Daughters are blessings. I am just afraid of their fate. May God give everyone the good fortune to be thankful for the blessings they receive, as well as those that they do not.”
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, Sahiba stepped into the film industry in 1992 and performed leading roles in several major films like Hero, Mamla Garbar Hai and Ishq Rehna Sada.
Sahiba receives flak from fellow celebrities over ... 06:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Pakistani film actress Sahiba is one of the most popular actresses in Lollywood. She recently landed in hot waters over ...
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
-
- Saudi Arabia, Iran hold talks aimed at easing regional tensions07:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
-
- Bilawal Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif vow to complete unfinished business on ...06:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Ambassador Asad Majeed’s assessment of lettergate second NSC ...06:28 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
-
- Asim Azhar releases Durood O' Salam as Ramadan gift05:24 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Mahira Khan pens heartwarming birthday note for brother Hissan03:52 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022