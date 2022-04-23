Javeria Saud defends Sahiba as trolling intensifies

Lollywood diva Sahiba Afzal has come under public scrutiny for misogynist comments regarding not wanting daughters. She stated that she never wanted to have a daughter, she is thankful that she doesn’t have one and instead only has two sons.

Ever since she made these comments, the video is spreading like wildfire and many celebrities have revealed their stance. Many have slammed her while some have also jumped to her defence.

Paristan actress Javeria Saud took to her Instagram handle and stepped forward to Sahiba's defence. Javeria said that she shares a sisterly bond with Sahiba and people should not take the statement in a negative context.

"Mein Sahiba ko ek Behen ki tarha se jaanti hun . She is very kind heated and sensitive person . Mein ne isay Allah se beti k liye duaaen maangty dekha hai phir Allah ki dain per Shukar or sabr kerty bhi dekha hai ."

"Jo bhi Sahiba ne kaha uska wo matlab nahi tha jo logo ne samjha men sirf ye kahoongi k alfaaz k chunaao men ghalti huee hai or insan ghalti ka putla hai ..dilo k bhaid Allah janta hai kisi ko koi haq nahi hai doosre insan ko judge kerny ka."

Furthermore, Sahiba's youngest son Zain Khan also shared his response to the ongoing controversy. He shared that the negativity is affecting his mother and the entire family’s mental health.

Moreover, the actress herself has also clarified the statement about not wanting daughters. Taking to Instagram, she said that she believes daughters are “blessings”, but fears for their future.

“Daughters are blessings. I am just afraid of their fate. May God give everyone the good fortune to be thankful for the blessings they receive, as well as those that they do not.”

For the unversed, Sahiba stepped into the film industry in 1992 and performed leading roles in several major films like Hero, Mamla Garbar Hai and Ishq Rehna Sada.