India breaks Pakistan’s 18-year-old world record

PATNA – Indian attendees on Saturday beat Pakistan’s 18-year-old flag-waving record at an event organised by the ruling party BJP to mark the birth anniversary of a freedom fighter.

Reports in Indian media said a new world record was set in the presence of Modi’s close aide Amit Shah. At least 77,700 attendees made bands for identification and camera trap was installed, with the Guinness Book of World Records for supervision.

The crowds cheered when the massive screen mounted at the venue put the headcount of flag-wavers at 77,700. The event smashed the previous world record, set by 56,000 Pakistanis who waved their national flag at a function in Lahore in 2004.

Indian far-right party BJP organised the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the history and culture of the South Asian country. Top BJP leaders from the eastern Indian state of Bihar also attended the waving.

“We cannot put a cap on the number of flag bearers. But it will not be less than 75,000. The more, the merrier,” Indian media quoting BJP Union minister of state said.