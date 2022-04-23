India attempts to break Pakistan’s world record of flag-waving today

PATNA – India’s ruling party Bhartiya Janta Party will make an attempt today (Saturday) to break a world record held by Pakistan for waving maximum number of national flags at a single event.

The Bihar chapter of the party will seek to set new Guinness World Record at a programme being held in memory their national herol Veer Kunwar Singh in Bhojpur.

Reports said that more than 75,000 people will wave the Indian flag simultaneously at the event, which will be attended by key government officials including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Previously, Pakistan made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2004 when 57,632 flags were waived by people at an event in Lahore.