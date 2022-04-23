Asim Azhar releases Durood O' Salam as Ramadan gift
05:24 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Asim Azhar releases Durood O' Salam as Ramadan gift
Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar has released a new naat 'Durood o Salam' and needless to say, the Ramadan gift sounds heavenly and is a visual treat.

Taking to Instagram, the Ghalat Fehmi singer shared the teaser and announced the release of his latest endeavour.

Durood o Salam is produced and arranged by Naveed Nashad and has been directed by Bilawal Hussain Abbasi.

"Aik choti si koshish ????????♥️ I grew up listening to these Durood O’ Salam from my mother & grandmother & wanted to present this to you guys with all the love for Almighty & our Holy Prophet (SAW) ♥️ (full video link in my bio)", he captioned.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

