Former PM Imran Khan demands open hearing on 'foreign conspiracy' in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday demanded an open hearing on the foreign letter controversy in the country’s top court.

Addressing a presser in the country’s federal capital Islamabad, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan said the National Security Council statement had established his narrative, adding the meeting has confirmed that the communique was true.

Citing the sensitivity of the matter, the cricketer turned politician called the apex court to take up the issue of communique. He mentioned that the court should have taken up the matter when the deputy speaker disallowed the no-confidence motion.

No premier in the South Asian country will be able to resist foreign pressure if the court fails to take any action, Khan maintained, saying “If our institutions do not stand with our nation's self-respect” it would be equivalent to putting our future generation at risk.

PTI chief said the language used by the US diplomat against his government was ‘unprecedented’ and ‘threatening’.

Khan maintained that the apex court should hold an open hearing on the threat letter, adding we will not accept any in-camera hearing.

Firing fresh salvo at opposition leaders, the PTI chief said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari worked together under ‘foreign conspirators’ to oust him from the premiership.

The outspoken politician also slammed political parties for terming the telegram as a routine matter, calling them ‘shameless’. He also mentioned that PTI came to know in January that a foreign conspiracy was being hatched against us.

He mentioned that he has asked party leaders to get ready for marching to Islamabad. Calling for early polls, Khan said he would announce the date for the march later but directed party leaders, including those at village level, to prepare for the march.

Confident Khan said a sea of people would go towards Islamabad, adding that he had never seen such political awareness among the people.