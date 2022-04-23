Ambassador Asad Majeed’s assessment of lettergate second NSC statement: FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Office has issued a statement a day after former ambassador of Pakistan to the US Asad Majeed Khan briefed the National Security Committee on the context of the telegram which ex-premier Imran Khan dubbed a foreign conspiracy.

Foreign Office spokesperson said Majeed’s briefing and assessment are accurately reflected in the statement issued at the conclusion of the NSC meeting on Friday.

Pakistan’s top civil-military leaders after reviewing the contents of a foreign letter concluded that there had been no foreign conspiracy in the telegram received from Pakistan’s embassy in Washington.

Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force and other senior civil and military officers attended the huddle along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"The NSC, after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decision of the last NSC meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy, " the official statement by NSC cited.

Meanwhile, the Information Ministry also issued a statement that the news spread through the media regarding Asad Majeed was fake. Dissemination of fake news is immoral and illegal, it is not in the service of the people, the statement added.

NSC finds no foreign conspiracy against Imran ... 07:00 PM | 22 Apr, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday said that there was no foreign conspiracy behind the ...

Earlier, newly appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was informed about the cable but he stopped the Foreign Office from issuing a demarche to the US envoy.