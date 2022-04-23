Bilawal Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif vow to complete unfinished business on 'Charter of Democracy'

LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Bilawal have vowed to move ahead with mutual consensus on political matters during their meeting in London.

The delegations of two leading political parties met at Iftar dinner where they discussed the political situation in South Asian country besides debating the success of the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

The duo agreed that they accomplished a great deal whenever they worked together weeks after Imran Khan was ousted from power following a week-long political drama.

Both leaders also pledged to work together to rebuild Pakistan which according to them is the need of the hour.

Completion of the unfinished business left on the Charter of Democracy, as well as a discussion on the broad roadmap for the future with the consensus of all democratic forces, was also discussed in the much-anticipated meeting.

It was also agreed that high-level summitry is needed to brainstorm the path ahead for a new charter.

Matters related to the drastic economic slide under Imran Khan also comes to the table, as the two leaders pointed out terrible blunders and self-serving trade-offs on foreign policy, as well as healing the deep scars from assaults made on the country’s democratic system

Both sides also exchanged views on immediate goals including repairing the rot across the board.

There was a strong realisation that the people of Pakistan have suffered greatly from the disastrous economic mismanagement and unprecedented incompetence of the PTI government, all of which need to be addressed and repaired, the statement added.