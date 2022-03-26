Newly-engaged Asim Azhar and Merub Ali are vacationing in Dubai

Pakistani rockstar Asim Azhar has been storming the internet after the young heartthrob got engaged to fashion Merub Ali.

After breaking the news, the Ghalat Fehmi star and Merub were spotted vacationing in Dubai together and needless to say, the videos have left the fans gushing.

Turning to Instagram, the 25-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of their fun-filled getaway to Dubai. Azhar also had a mega concert for his fans in Dubai at Expo 2020 and the heartwarming video are being loved by the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by umaima???? (@hisasimate)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

On the work front, Merub Ali debuted in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast, including big names such as Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan.