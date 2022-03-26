Newly-engaged Asim Azhar and Merub Ali are vacationing in Dubai
04:01 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
Newly-engaged Asim Azhar and Merub Ali are vacationing in Dubai
Source: @meruub (Instagram)
Pakistani rockstar Asim Azhar has been storming the internet after the young heartthrob got engaged to fashion Merub Ali. 

After breaking the news, the Ghalat Fehmi star and Merub were spotted vacationing in Dubai together and needless to say, the videos have left the fans gushing.

Turning to Instagram, the 25-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of their fun-filled getaway to Dubai. Azhar also had a mega concert for his fans in Dubai at Expo 2020 and the heartwarming video are being loved by the fans.

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

A post shared by umaima???? (@hisasimate)

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

On the work front, Merub Ali debuted in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast, including big names such as Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan. 

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announces engagement ... 07:45 PM | 20 Mar, 2022

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announced his engagement to model and actress Merub Ali on Sunday. Taking it to Instagram, ...

