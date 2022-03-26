Newly-engaged Asim Azhar and Merub Ali are vacationing in Dubai
Share
Pakistani rockstar Asim Azhar has been storming the internet after the young heartthrob got engaged to fashion Merub Ali.
After breaking the news, the Ghalat Fehmi star and Merub were spotted vacationing in Dubai together and needless to say, the videos have left the fans gushing.
Turning to Instagram, the 25-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of their fun-filled getaway to Dubai. Azhar also had a mega concert for his fans in Dubai at Expo 2020 and the heartwarming video are being loved by the fans.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Merub Ali debuted in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast, including big names such as Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan.
Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announces engagement ... 07:45 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announced his engagement to model and actress Merub Ali on Sunday. Taking it to Instagram, ...
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
-
- Former DIG Karachi sentenced to 3 years in prison for occupying ...03:49 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- PML-N launches anti-government long march today03:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- National Assembly to vote on no-trust motion against PM Imran on ...03:00 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Australia’s injured Steve Smith ruled out of Pakistan white-ball ...01:52 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Maya Ali receives compliments from COAS Bajwa over outstanding ...07:45 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
- Celebrities react to Sajal Aly-Ahad Raza Mir's alleged separation07:00 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum shows off her glamorous look in new viral ...06:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022