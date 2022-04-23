Senate Chairman to administer oath to Hamza Shahbaz today after Governor Punjab hospitalised

LAHORE – President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as his representative to administer the oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz Sharif after Governor Sarfraz Cheema has been hospitalised.

Reports in local media said the Chairman of the Senate has already arrived in the Punjab capital where the oath-taking ceremony would be held at the Governor House while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to attend the event.

Earlier, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Ameer Bhatti ordered President Alvi to nominate a representative to administer the oath to the chief minister-elect. The court ruled that the governor cannot refuse to administer the oath.

PML-N officials moved court after Cheema refused to administer the oath to Hamza Shehbaz citing ‘legal reasons’. PTI stalwart after holding a meeting with his constitutional experts' team, said Hamza’s election was not ‘legal’.

The former ruling party appears to be adamant in its stance against accepting Hamza as the new face of the most populous region.

In the latest event amid the oath crisis, the Punjab Governor was now shifted to Lahore hospital over gastroenteritis. The medical team at Services Hospital examined Cheema’s health and conducted a few medical tests, per reports.

Meanwhile, former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, who resigned last month, was earlier asked to continue to work until the election of a new chief minister. He would leave the CM house today.