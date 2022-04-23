Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spark breakup rumours

Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have called it quits on their romance after years of dating, according to media reports.

Speculations are rife that the Shershaah couple has ended their romance abruptly and have stopped meeting each other as they have 'fallen out of love.

Leaving fans heartbroken, the reason behind their separation remains unknown. The lovebird's massive fan following was disappointed as they were hoping for a wedding announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Although both the actors have never openly admitted to their relationship, the pair has often been spotted heading out on romantic holidays and partying together.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has multiple projects in the pipeline including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan, and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal.