Here's the winner of Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022 subsidiary final

Team BN Polo outpaced Sheikh Enterprises by 8-4.5 to win the subsidiary final of the Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022 played here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Saturday.

BN Polo captain Baber Naseem and foreign player Eulogio Celestino were in sublime form and displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques and contributed with three tremendous goals each. Their teammates Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Haider Naseem also made a key contribution with one goal each. From Sheikh Enterprises, which had two and a half goal handicap advantage, Ali Khalil and Ibrahim Khalil scores one goal apiece.

Team BN Polo dominated the match right from the word go as they thrashed in two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead. The second chukker was identical to the first one as Team BN Polo continued to show their class and added two more goals in their tally, making it 4-0. They played more attacking game in the third chukker which helped them hammer three more goals and take a ln unassailable 7-0 lead.

By converting one more goal in the fourth and last chukker, BN Polo had a huge 8-0 lead. In the dying moments of the match, Sheikhs Enterprises made their presence felt and pumped in two back-to-back goals to reduce the lead to 8-2 but it was too little too late situation for them as when the final whistle was blown, they couldn't add more goals, thus losing the match by 4.5-8 as they also had two and a half goal handicap advantage.

Guy Gibrat and Hamza Mawaz Khan officiated the match as field umpires. The enthralling and exciting match was witnessed and enjoyed by a good number of polo enthusiasts, Islamabad Club officials, players and their families.

Tomorrow (Sunday), the main final will be competed between Kalabagh/Shahtaj and Rizvi's/PAF at 4:30 pm here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground. Team Kalabagh/Shahtaj consists of Hashim Waheed, Malik Salaar, Raja Temur Nadeem and Guy Gibrat while Team Rizvi's/PAF comprises Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi, Sqn Ldr Hamza Iqbal, M Amir Masood and Hamza Mawaz Khan.