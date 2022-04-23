Bilawal Bhutto 'to take oath as Pakistan’s foreign minister soon'
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take oath as foreign minister in a day or two, adviser to PM Kashmir and GB affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira revealed.
In an interaction with reporters, the PPP leader said that Bhutto left for Pakistan after meeting with PML-N supremo in London.
Kaira cleared the air days after an alleged deadlock between the ruling PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party after which Bilawal traveled to Britain.
PPP Senior leader & advisor to PM Kashmir & GB affairs @QamarKairaPPP says @BBhuttoZardari will take oath as Pakistan’s Foreign Minister within 2 days. pic.twitter.com/pA9i9A5eDT— Qamar Zaman Kaira Updates (@QZKUpdates) April 23, 2022
The hour-long meeting between former PM Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had two sessions. The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting while in the second session party delegations were present for in-depth talks.
Matters relating to the broad roadmap for the future with the consensus of all democratic forces and the unfinished business left on the ‘Charter of Democracy’ were also discussed in the meeting.
Bilawal Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif vow to complete ... 06:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal ...
Before his travel to the British capital, Bilawal attended the federal cabinet members oath-taking ceremony, however, he did not take the oath.
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Here's the winner of Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022 subsidiary ...11:01 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- President Alvi trashes appeal of NAB official found guilty of leaking ...10:41 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
-
- Bilawal Bhutto 'to take oath as Pakistan’s foreign minister soon'09:40 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Javeria Saud defends Sahiba as trolling intensifies08:20 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Asim Azhar releases Durood O' Salam as Ramadan gift05:24 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022