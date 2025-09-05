Hakeem Shehzad’s ‘Software Update’ by CCD Goes Viral After Mujra at Wedding

SHUJABAD – Controversial social media personality Hakeem Shehzad alias Hakeem Lohapar undergoes what social media users are calling a “software update” from CCD, after viral controversy over his obscene audio and mujra organized during flood days.

In a recent clip, Shehzad appeared with his humble and apologetic version. Introducing himself formally, he confessed:

“I used inappropriate words in an audio that went viral, which I should not have. I also arranged a mujra (dance program) during the floods, which was immoral. CCD officials explained things to me, and I am ashamed of my actions,” he said.

بس ایک ہی رات کی مار تھا

شکریہ سی سی ڈی pic.twitter.com/JYSzVOKQLN — Haroon Anjum (@_Haroon79) September 5, 2025

He further declared that all Salami money from the wedding would now be donated to flood victims, urging the public to “use polite language and choose words wisely.”

The clip went viral with users mocking transformation, quipping that “Lohapar 2.0” has been released after CCD update.