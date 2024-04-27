Search

Pakistan

Teenage maid dies after being set on fire in Lahore

Web Desk
10:42 AM | 27 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – In a disturbing incident, a housemaid was killed after being set on fire in Lahore's Millat Town.

A report shared by Dawn News said a house owner allegedly killed 10-year-old domestic worker by brutally assaulting her. The culprit later set girl's body on fire to make it look like an accident.

The domestic worker, who hailed from Pattoki, used to work at Ramzan's house, who was subjected to severe physical assault, police said. 

Investigators said the body was torched to cover up the crime. Amid the investigations, the property owner was apprehended on the complaint of the deceased worker's father.

Police mentioned to investigate the case with all angles. Further proceedings in the case are underway.

Child abuse is a significant problem in Pakistan, encompassing various forms such as physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. Hundreds of children experience abuse, including domestic violence, child labor, and sexual abuse. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

