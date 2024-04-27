Teenage maid dies after being set on fire in Lahore

LAHORE – In a disturbing incident, a housemaid was killed after being set on fire in Lahore's Millat Town.
A report shared by Dawn News said a house owner allegedly killed 10-year-old domestic worker by brutally assaulting her. The culprit later set girl's body on fire to make it look like an accident.
The domestic worker, who hailed from Pattoki, used to work at Ramzan's house, who was subjected to severe physical assault, police said.
Investigators said the body was torched to cover up the crime. Amid the investigations, the property owner was apprehended on the complaint of the deceased worker's father.
Police mentioned to investigate the case with all angles. Further proceedings in the case are underway.
Child abuse is a significant problem in Pakistan, encompassing various forms such as physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. Hundreds of children experience abuse, including domestic violence, child labor, and sexual abuse.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.