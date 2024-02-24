11-year-old house maid Ayesha tortured to death in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – An 11-year-old house maid was allegedly tortured to death by her owners in Punjab city of Faisalabad.

Reports said the victim identified as Ayesha was brought to Civil Hospital by her owner in unconscious condition.

After examining her, doctors pronounced her dead. Torture marks were found on head, legs, arms and hands of the minor girl.

Police have registered the case and arrested two suspects for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed has taken notice of the incident and directed the Faisalabad office to contact the family of the victim.

She said that murderers of the minor domestic help would be brought to justice, adding that all legal aid would be provided to her family in the case.