Pakistan’s Owais Munir wins silver at Asian Snooker Championship

06:36 PM | 24 Feb, 2024
Pakistan’s Owais Munir wins silver at Asian Snooker Championship
DOHAR – Pakistan cueist Owais Munir secured silver medal after he was defeated by Iranian player in final of the Asian Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar. 

The Iranian snooker player, Ali Gharahgozlou, beat Munir by five frames as he showed skillful performance in the competition. 

As the Pakistani player suffered from defeat in the final, he was awarded the silver medal as gold went with the Iranian cueist.

Earlier this week, Owais Munir had defeated India’s former world champion Pankaj Advani to advance to the quarter finals of the Asian Snooker Championship 2024.

Another Pakistani player Naseem Akhtar had also qualified for the top eight in the event. Owais Munir beat Advani by 4-2 in the round of 16 of the championship. 

Owais Munir played a break of 112 in the fifth frame against Pankaj and took the lead, while in the sixth frame he also showed great control and claimed victory.

