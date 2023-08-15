British Open 2023: Pakistan's Muhammad Asif beats seven-time world snooker champion

Pakistani snooker player Mohammad Asif achieved a significant victory by defeating the seven-time world champion, Stephen Hendry, in the qualifying round of British Open 2023 on Monday.
Asif emerged victorious with a score of 4-2 in the best-of-seven frames contest. Hendry started strongly, showcasing his skills with a break of 73, which initially put Asif at a disadvantage.
However, Asif swiftly responded, securing the next three frames and establishing a commanding 3-1 lead.
Hendry, displaying his championship prowess, fought back in the following round, triumphing over Asif with a score of 74-43 in the fifth frame. This narrowed Asif’s lead to a single frame.
Yet, undeterred by the pressure, Asif displayed his resilience by clinching the sixth frame with a break of 66, ultimately securing the victory.
Asif’s victory was sealed with a final scoreline of 6-92, 85-11, 63-41, 58-41, 43-74, and 67-30.
For his achievement, Asif earned a prize of three thousand pounds and secured a spot in the main draw consisting of 64 players.
Another Pakistani player, Asjad Iqbal, is also participating in the qualifying round. He is set to compete against China’s Tian Pengfei on Wednesday.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
