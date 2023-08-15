Search

British Open 2023: Pakistan's Muhammad Asif beats seven-time world snooker champion

Web Desk 03:08 PM | 15 Aug, 2023
Source: Twitter

Pakistani snooker player Mohammad Asif achieved a significant victory by defeating the seven-time world champion, Stephen Hendry, in the qualifying round of British Open 2023 on Monday.

Asif emerged victorious with a score of 4-2 in the best-of-seven frames contest. Hendry started strongly, showcasing his skills with a break of 73, which initially put Asif at a disadvantage.

However, Asif swiftly responded, securing the next three frames and establishing a commanding 3-1 lead.

Hendry, displaying his championship prowess, fought back in the following round, triumphing over Asif with a score of 74-43 in the fifth frame. This narrowed Asif’s lead to a single frame.

Yet, undeterred by the pressure, Asif displayed his resilience by clinching the sixth frame with a break of 66, ultimately securing the victory.

Asif’s victory was sealed with a final scoreline of 6-92, 85-11, 63-41, 58-41, 43-74, and 67-30.

For his achievement, Asif earned a prize of three thousand pounds and secured a spot in the main draw consisting of 64 players.

Another Pakistani player, Asjad Iqbal, is also participating in the qualifying round. He is set to compete against China’s Tian Pengfei on Wednesday.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

