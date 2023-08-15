Gladio B and the War on “Terror”

“There are many terrorist states in the world, but the United States is unusual in that it is officially committed to international terrorism, and on a scale that puts its rivals to shame.” –Noam Chomsky, 1991



“The only reason Muslim terrorism exists is that Washington created it. Washington first used jihadism against the Soviet army in Afghanistan. Then against Gaddafi in Libya. Then when Obama’s plans to invade Syria on the trumped-up chemical weapons charge was blocked by the UK Parliament and Russia, Obama sent ISIS to overthrow Assad. General Flynn who was director of US Defense Intelligence Agency stated this matter-of-factly on Al Jazeera. Flynn said it was a ‘wilful decision’ of the Obama administration to send ISIS to overthrow Assad. This is why Russia’s hopes of a common front against ISIS never made any sense. Jihadism is Washington’s best weapon with which to destabilize Russia. Why would Washington help Russia defeat this weapon?” –Former US Assistant Secretary of Treasury Paul Craig Roberts Ph.D.

While the existence of Gladio, in the form of stay behind secret armies in Western Europe and NATO, designed to oppose Communist USSR in case of invasion, was first revealed by Danielle Ganser, the existence of its sequel, Gladio B, was revealed by the FBI whistle blower, the Turkish born American Sibel Edmonds. In the absence of a Soviet invasion, Gladio units were diverted to violent subversion in NATO countries, to be blamed on Communists, so as to discredit communist parties of Europe. With the revelation of Sibel Edmonds, the cause of subversion was shifted to “Muslim terrorists”, and the field of this new subversion under NATO-CIA-MI6-Mossad aegis, was extended to the entire globe.

Gladio B focused on the use of assets from Muslim countries to subvert former Soviet Republics, Russia as well as China, in addition to mostly Muslim countries. These Muslin countries are defined by an area encircled in a diagram shown by Brzezinski in his1997 book “The Grand Chessboard”. The encircled area has been called “Global Zone of Percolating Violence”. How could Brzezinski know, beforehand, of these regions as regions of percolating violence in 1997, or a couple of years earlier, unless it was so intended by the powers that be. The assets involved in this “percolating violence”, were not only in the form of organizations created by NATO-CIA-MI6-Mossad combine, but also these very agencies themselves. Additionally, countries of Africa and the Far East, as well as Britain, were subjected to this new “terror”. Recall the Bali bombings, the 11/13/15 Paris bombings, as well as the 7/7 London Transport bombings.

In his remarkable 2012 book “Gladio: NATO’s Dagger at the Heart of Europe”, former EU Parliament member and British journalist, Richard Cottrell, states: “The modern day manufactured ‘war on terror’ comes from the same staple of synthetic violence. With the communist bogey exhausted, we are told of an insidious new peril in our midst: the fearful prospect of minarets and sharia law marching across the European landscape, destroying Christian civilization. But for fear to work in tangible form, as was discovered in the years of the lead [Italian description of Gladio violence in Italy], we have to have visible impact of terror all around us. That is where we are now.” Welcome to the diabolical Gladio B.

Cottrell mentions an extremely important and revealing incident at the very opening of his book. To appreciate the foregoing let us quote, in full, the very first para of his Author’s Preface. “In July 2011, a calm and studious risk assessment analyst working for the South Yorkshire police was summarily fired. He had filed a report with his superiors which openly contradicted the official narrative compiled by the British authorities to explain the 7/7 London Transport bombings. Tony Farrell’s allotted task was to assess the degree of risk posed by terrorism. Starting with a clean sheet, he worked to the electrifying conclusion that the London attacks were – in all probability – staged by the secret state. Furthermore, he dismissed the danger posed by Islamic terrorists as nonexistent.”

One must immediately underline Tony Farrell’s conclusions viz. the 7/7 London Transport bombing were, “in all probability” (i.e. practically 100%), the doing of British intelligence agencies and that there was zero threat from Muslim terrorists. Both his conclusions were correct, but they exposed the design of Gladio B. The first para continues: “Despite rigorous carpeting by his bosses, pleas, arm twisting and threats, Farrell refused to budge. He was convinced the story of suicide bombers responsible for London’s day of infamy, was a concoction of ‘monstrous lies’. The sole purpose of carnage on 7th July 2005 was to terrify the population to such an extent that the United Kingdom could move closer to a state of regimented tyranny.” One must salute Tony Farrell for his exceptional integrity and courage - he sacrificed his job for the sake of truth and exposed his life to mortal danger. The British agencies, protected by the draconian Official Secrets Act, are deadly.

It was exactly the Gladio B plot that Sibel Edmonds had stumbled upon, without initially comprehending that the secret CIA and NATO involvement with “terrorists”, who apparently posed a threat to the security of the United States, was a willful policy of US agencies, and not an innocent cover-up, or incompetent omission, or treason by some FBI translators and officials. She had been hired by the FBI as a translator in view of her knowledge of Turkish and Farsi. At the Washington office she was surprised to discover that sensitive documents and laptops, containing sensitive information pertaining to counterterrorism and criminal investigations, were regularly stolen and there was no real investigation into these things! “These laptops were supposed to be kept in secured and locked facility.” There were procedures that were to be followed, but were not, regarding keys and access to these laptops. What kind of laxity was this?

Sibel Edmonds discovered a trove of documents that had been put aside and considered irrelevant. In many cases the translations of intercepted messages were incorrect and omitted crucial details – in others translation was just not done. She found that prior to 9/11 there were many intercepted messages that indicated that terrorists were planning to attack skyscrapers but were not translated. Thus crucial warnings were ignored. When Sibel Edmonds found this out she brought it to the attention of her superiors who just ignored what she told them. When the FBI leadership ignored her disturbing discoveries she contacted the Inspector General’s office of the Department of Justice (DOJ-IG) as well as the relevant Congressional Committee. Not only were all her efforts with both these offices sabotaged by the FBI, she was fired without reason. She and her family was subjected to intimidation, threats and harassment, so much so that her mother and sisters moved out of her house where they were all living together.

In May 2004 Sibel Edmonds issued the following statement to the media through her lawyer: “Attorney General John Ashcroft, the Department of Justice, and the FBI have engaged in covering up my reports and investigations into my allegations for over two years now: They have blocked the release of all documents related to my case that were requested under FOIA for over two years. They have asserted the rarely invoked State Secrets Privilege in my court proceedings. They have blocked the release of the DOJ-IG report of its investigations into my reports and allegations. They have quashed a subpoena for my deposition on information regarding 9/11. And now they are gagging the United States Congress.” (Emphasis in original)

But it were not just the ignored pre 9/11 warnings that forced such unprecedented and massive attempts by the administration to gag and silence Sibel Edmonds and the Congress. She had found out something far more damning. She told the British investigative reporter Nafeez Ahmed in 2013 that Ayman al-Zawahiri, who headed Al Qaeda after Bin Laden, held regular meetings with US military and intelligence officials in US Consulate in Baku between 1997 and 2001. She also told Nafeez Ahmed that al-Zawahiri, members of the Bin Laden family, and other mujahideen were transported on NATO planes to various parts of Central Asia and the Balkans to take part in NATO planned destabilization operations under Gladio B. In fact, she told James Corbett three years ago that the US compelled Hosni Mubarak in 1990 to release many anti-Mubarak fundamentalists from jail. And one of the persons released was Ayman al Zawahiri. The US had told Mubarak that they had tasks for these individuals whose release it was demanding. It was this knowledge that had to be suppressed at all costs.

Nafeez Ahmed writes: “According to two Sunday Times journalists, speaking on conditions nf anonymity, this and related revelations had been confirmed by senior Pentagon and MI6 officials as part of a four-part investigative series that were supposed to run in 2008. The Sunday Times reporters described how the story was inexplicably dropped under the pressure of undisclosed ‘interest groups’ which, they suggested, were associated the US State Department.” This reveals the extent to which the US authorities have been going to suppress public knowledge of the US involvement in global terrorism through “Islamic” assets. Sibel Edmonds told Jim Corbett in the same interview that whenever the FBI and DEA attempted secret sting operations to capture Albanian and Turkic drug traffickers (who were also Gladio B operatives) they were stopped at the last minute from the highest level FBI offices citing State Department concerns about such arrests! Many of these operatives, they were told, had diplomatic immunity!

Zbigniew Brzezinski had, in his book The Grand Chessboard, which reflects the well thought out position of the Elite think tank CFR (Council on Foreign Relations), clearly spelled out that for the United States of America the real prize is Eurasia, and that US must gain complete control of the Eurasian land mass in view of its enormous resources. “About 75% of the world’s people live in Eurasia and most of the world’s wealth is there as well, both in its enterprises and underneath its soil.” Further, according to Brzezinski, “A mere glance at the map suggests that control over Eurasia would automatically entail Africa’s subordination, rendering the Western hemisphere and Oceania peripheral to the world’s central continent.”

That is why Sibel Edmonds stated in her you-tube interview with James Corbett (in the following her words have been transcribed) that many people thought that the “Cold was over in 1991. Cold war never over – it still continues – the rule over resources continues. It not only did not end in 1990, it actually accelerated. A lot of emphasis, attention, today is on Middle East. Why Middle East? Oil, right! In less than a couple of decades the next middle east we are going to be seeing is going to be Central Asia much worse much bloodier with much worse ethnic divisions - you know the conflicts, because the amount of natural resources they have whether its oil or gas or minerals …. The ultimate prize has always been Central Asia and Caucasses. … Middle East is over - it’s a finished chapter. People are stuck watching, observing, Middle East and no one is paying attention what is happening. How countries are being set up in Central Asia and Caucasses, how we are already setting up the religious factions there, how we are setting up ethnic conflicts - you need to do pre-preparation for the coming assault . . . it doesn’t happen overnight.”

No wonder, on August 13, 2023, Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio published an article with the title “A New Armenian Genocide is Underway in Karabach”, in the magazine Veterans Today. This is a Central Asian and Caucasian region! It states “The patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church, Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian, speaks with despondency to SIR, the press agency of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, and launches yet another alarm over what is happening around the Lachin corridor, the only land connection between Upper Karabakh and the Republic of Armenia.” Hungry children are isolated around the corridor of Lachin and have been for eight months. The article states: “Over the months nothing has been done and the situation has become increasingly tragic, as the Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church points out when speaking of genocide while Armenia is calling for an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council.”

One of the Gladio B operations is the subversion of the Xinjiang province of China. The 12 million Uighurs living there are Muslims and speak a language close to Turkish. The US has been striving to break Xinjiang from China by fomenting unrest. She stated in one of her interviews with Jim Corbett: “I am talking about real partnership - operations carried out over resources trying to get these ex-Soviet blocs on our side so they won’t be on Russia’s side, so they won’t be on China’s side. Because, hey, Communist China Moslems should side with America. Because Islam works in our benefit what do we have to do to get these people? Our proxy Turkey, NATO, Islam. As long as they become fanatic, as long as they are attached to Islam, they are going to say pooh pooh to China and Russia. They are going to side with us. What happened in Afghanistan? It was Islam. It has always been, it’s been the oldest trick for UK, it’s been the number one Big Game – it’s played in the name of religion - you use Islam to get what you want.”

In this context Sibel Edmonds mentioned Fetullah Gulen, the banished Turkish preacher and scholar who has been in the US since 1997, and has the largest Islamic foundation in the world – currently US $30 billion. Gulen has set up numerous mosques and madrassas in Central Asia and in Caucasus. Between 1997-2001 he had set up 350 such institutions. “Nobody knows where the money is coming from”, she stated. One representative of the Gulen organization in Pakistan told me how he had gone to Mongolia, on Gulen’s instruction, to open a school there. One of the requirements of Gulen’s madrassas is that the pupils will study English as well. The astonishing thing is that English language teachers sent from the US to these religious schools, have been issued diplomatic passports by the US government! Why? They have diplomatic protection in case they are caught in subversive activity, or while recruiting people for subversion.

Sibel Edmonds revealed another astonishing fact in her interview, which has been absolutely and comprehensively blocked by the global media. “His [Gulen’s] next door neighbor is Yusuf Turani. Now this is the guy who used to be in Xinjiang, Uighuristan, Turkestan and China. He was taken out of there. He lived for a while in Turkey. Then he came to the United States. He was given citizenship, and the State Department brought him, and they had a meeting, and this is in 1997, and they declared independent country of Turkestan with the President of Turkestan in absentia. But nobody knows this – right! So you declare a country and a president in a meeting on an oval table in the State Department and say we are declaring Xinjiang Turkestan and here is the president. Now he swears - his oath of office is taken inside the building in State Department in 1997. Well he is part of the same Gladio plan B network – okay! Through him – because he is the leader in absentia of this country that really doesn’t exist except in the eyes of the United States, Turkestan, so he was part of plan B and still is part of plan B heading and carrying out operations, you know, through his people, and network goes down in Xinjiang province of China.” Therefore, all subversion in Xinjiang province is being carried by those trained by NATO operatives. This subversion is not for Muslims or Islam – it is for the US Empire. The Uighur Muslims are being used as pawns, tools, and cannon fodder for the US.

A 24 May 2022 BBC story states: “China has been accused of committing crimes against humanity and possibly genocide against the Uyghur population and other mostly-Muslim ethnic groups in the north-western region of Xinjiang. Human rights groups believe China has detained more than one million Uyghurs against their will over the past few years in a large network of what the state calls `re-education camps’, and sentenced hundreds of thousands to prison terms.” The story continues: “The US is among several countries to have previously accused China of committing genocide in Xinjiang. The leading human rights groups Amnesty and Human Rights Watch have published reports accusing China of crimes against humanity.

China denies all allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The Chinese government - speaking after details of the Xinjiang Police Files were published - said the peace and prosperity brought to Xinjiang as a result of its anti-terrorism measures were the best response to "all sorts of lies". Note the phrase “anti-terrorism” in the light of Sibel Edmonds’ revelations.

In a 131-page report to counter a UN report on Uighurs, the Chinese government states: “Xinjiang has taken actions to fight terrorism and extremism in accordance with the law, effectively curbing the frequent occurrences of terrorist activities.” These subversive activities are carried out by those trained by US NATO operatives directly or indirectly. The US itself is the greatest perpetrator ever of the greatest genocides in human history (one could write an excellent and powerful book on genocides committed by the US and its erstwhile ally Britain). It accuses others of genocide! There is no limit to shamelessness in this struggle for control of the global resources for the filthy rich of the world. The Muslims must not, for one moment, forget the tens of millions of innocent Muslim men, women and children slaughtered by the Anglo-American alliance over the past few decades and even earlier. Of the 1.3 billion avoidable deaths in the period 1950-2005, almost half, 600 million are Muslims, thanks to the Anglo-American-Zionist Establishment. Gideon Polya, an Australian medical doctor and a PhD, who has calculated these numbers, refers to these as the Muslim Holocaust.

Professor Emeritus of Economics at Ottawa University, M. Chossudovsky, has been engaged in a long war against the lies and brutality of the Anglo-American Empire. He states (emphasis in original throughout): “Al Qaeda and its affiliated organizations are creations of the CIA. They are not products of Muslim society. Terrorist attacks are undertaken by jihadist entities which are CIA intelligence assets. The Islamic State (ISIS) is an intelligence construct which is used for two related purposes.” The first purpose is spelled out by Chossudovsky: “They are foot soldiers of the Western military alliance, the instruments of destabilization, recruited trained, financed by the Western military alliance. The various Al Qaeda entities are the instruments of destabilization in US-NATO sponsored proxy wars (AQIM in Mali, Boko Haram in Nigeria, ISIS in Syria and Iraq). At the same time, they constitute a pretext and a justification to intervene under the banner of ‘counter-terrorism’ bombing campaign.”

The second purpose of these entities is described by Professor Chossudovsky in the following words: “On the home front the various Al Qaeda/ISIS terrorist cells- supported covertly by Western intelligence – are the instruments of a diabolical and criminal propaganda operation which consists in killing innocent civilians with a view to providing legitimacy to the instatement of police state measures allegedly in support of democracy. These false flag attacks allegedly perpetrated by terrorist organizations are then used to harness Western public opinion against Muslims. The underlying objective is to wage an illegal war of conquest in the Middle East and beyond under the banner of the ‘global war on terrorism’.”

In the year 2017, former Qatari Prime Minister, and also ex Foreign Minister, Hammad bin Jassim revealed on the Charlie Rose show that US $137 billion had been spent in the war to dislodge Assad of Syria. He stated that his country had been providing diverse assistance to opposition groups (i.e. the terrorists) in Syria. He added that provision of equipment to rebels was a routine thing among American, Turkish and Saudi military personnel. Apparently Jassim was in charge of the so-called “Syrian dossier” on behalf of the US and Saudi Arabia and had access to both Saudi and US paperwork on the so-called “Syrian civil war.” General Flynn also admitted that it was “wilful policy” of the Obama administration to send ISIS/ISIL or Daesh to fight against Assad’s government. So we have admission from a very senior US military officer that support of these terror groups is official US policy. Gordon Duff, editor of “Veterans Today” had reported that al Baghdadi, the head of ISIL, was a Mossad agent. Son of Jewish parents his real name is Simon Elliot!

Daesh claimed the responsibility of the July 30, 2023 attack in Bajaur in which at least 100 people were killed. What interest does Daesh have in attacking a gathering of a religious party? On August 1, 2023, Zahir Ebrahim, a brilliant MIT and Stanford CS and IT graduate, who gave up his Silicon-valley career to become a justice activist after 9/11, wrote to this author: “These groups, after defeat in Iraq and Syria, were all airlifted to Afghanistan before American withdrawal that conveniently left behind $85 billion in America's most sophisticated military arsenal.” In an article written in 2015 Zahir Ebrahim had stated: “ISIL, ISIS, Daesh, and whatever new name it may be given in the future, is really a well-financed covert division of the US military itself, staffed with a variegated coterie of private contractors, mercenaries, useful idiots, and other well trained and behavior controlled dupes and patsies playing the scripted insurgency vs. counter-insurgency con game to keep ‘revolutionary times’ fomented for as long as it is needed to achieve the predefined policy objectives.” He had asked me on August 1 if our military leadership understood this? I do not know the answer to this question but I hope it does, for otherwise the consequences could be fatal.