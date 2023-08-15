Outcry on social media as PCB omits Imran Khan from Independence Day video

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing public backlash on social media for politicising the sports as former skipper and prime minister Imran Khan was missing in the legacy video released on Independence Day of the country.
With exceptional captaincy and bowling skills, it was Khan who led the Team Green to win their only ODI World Cup trophy in 1992. In his cricket career, Imran Khan took 362 Test wickets in 88 matches and 182 wickets in 175 ODI matches.
On the eve of the Independence Day, the cricket board shared the video, highlight the team’s greatest achievements since the 1950s. It contained clips from Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup victory.
Making history isn't just about one day, it's about the legends we create and the tales we script ????— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 14, 2023
???? Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time ????#BeyondJustOneDay pic.twitter.com/grC0YVC5Xi
However, Pakistani cricket commentators and fans were quick to notice that the video did not feature Khan, who had earned pride for the country as national team’s captain.
Khan, who is the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is currently serving a three-year jail sentence handed down in the Toshakhana case amid rising political tension in the country.
Fans claimed that Khan was not featured in the video under a planned design. Following the development, “ShamonPCB” has become a trend on X as public is slamming the board for showing biasness.
Reminiscing in Pakistan crickets history, 11 images of the 1992 World Cup win and not one pic or mention of the greatest that ever played the game for the country!— Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) August 14, 2023
Imran Khan will go down in history as one of the greats of the global game!#PakistanCricket https://t.co/wKsvBgNZ3u
Next time PCB tells BCCI to leave politics out of cricket, the BCCI won't need much to shut them up. This video will be enough. Kitna giro ge aur! https://t.co/3DG3D5cOWT— Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) August 14, 2023
PCB claims to be a big advocate of not mixing sports with politics and then doesn't bothers to include the only ICC WorldCup winning captain of Pakistan - The great Imran Khan in the special video of independence day. Such a hypocritical act by PCB!✋Shame! https://t.co/ma75BuIxBm— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) August 14, 2023
Shame on PCB for disrespecting our National Hero. Chairman PCB must be held accountable for it. Learn how to respect our heroes or leave the office. #ShameOnPCB pic.twitter.com/cTmcfVNmS1— Fazal Abbas (@FazalSamtiah) August 15, 2023
"اس شمع فروزاں کو آندھی سے ڈراتے ہو"@TheRealPCBMedia @TheRealPCB #ShameOnPCB pic.twitter.com/BqudHYDZ5y— Abu Zayan Awan (@Its_AbuZee) August 14, 2023
The PCB is yet to comment on the ongoing social media outcry.
