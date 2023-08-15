Search

Outcry on social media as PCB omits Imran Khan from Independence Day video

03:28 PM | 15 Aug, 2023
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing public backlash on social media for politicising the sports as former skipper and prime minister Imran Khan was missing in the legacy video released on Independence Day of the country.

With exceptional captaincy and bowling skills, it was Khan who led the Team Green to win their only ODI World Cup trophy in 1992. In his cricket career, Imran Khan took 362 Test wickets in 88 matches and 182 wickets in 175 ODI matches.

On the eve of the Independence Day, the cricket board shared the video, highlight the team’s greatest achievements since the 1950s. It contained clips from Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup victory.

However, Pakistani cricket commentators and fans were quick to notice that the video did not feature Khan, who had earned pride for the country as national team’s captain.

Khan, who is the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is currently serving a three-year jail sentence handed down in the Toshakhana case amid rising political tension in the country.

Fans claimed that Khan was not featured in the video under a planned design. Following the development, “ShamonPCB” has become a trend on X as public is slamming the board for showing biasness.

The PCB is yet to comment on the ongoing social media outcry.

