Lahore couple arrested for 'torturing' maid  

LAHORE - Police in the provincial capital on Tuesday booked a couple for 'torturing' a young housemaid Gulnaz Zahra.
Reports in local media said a girl 12-year-old housemaid was subjected to brutal torture by couple in Johar Town area of Lahore.
The victim Gulnaz Fatima was tortured by man named Javed Iqbal, a resident of Johar Town D2 block, and his wife Rubab Javed. After receiving the information, local police rushed to the spot and took the victim girl into custody, who was later shifted to Dar-ul-Aman.
Later, police also arrested the husband and wife involved in the case.
Torture and abuse of child labourers in Pakistan are deeply concerning issues. Children working in houses on low wages are often subjected to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. These child are vulnerable due to their age, lack of education, and socioeconomic status, making them easy targets for exploitation by elite families.
Last year, the case of teenage domestic housemaid Rizwana made headlines as she was assaulted by judge and his wife. The girl was recovered after undergoing treatment, including several surgeries, at Lahore’s General Hospital for four months.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
