Lahore couple arrested for 'torturing' maid  

LAHORE - Police in the provincial capital on Tuesday booked a couple for 'torturing' a young housemaid Gulnaz Zahra.

Reports in local media said a girl 12-year-old housemaid was subjected to brutal torture by couple in Johar Town area of Lahore.

The victim Gulnaz Fatima was tortured by man named Javed Iqbal, a resident of Johar Town D2 block, and his wife Rubab Javed. After receiving the information, local police rushed to the spot and took the victim girl into custody, who was later shifted to Dar-ul-Aman.

Later, police also arrested the husband and wife involved in the case.

Torture and abuse of child labourers in Pakistan are deeply concerning issues. Children working in houses on low wages are often subjected to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. These child are vulnerable due to their age, lack of education, and socioeconomic status, making them easy targets for exploitation by elite families.

Last year, the case of teenage domestic housemaid Rizwana made headlines as she was assaulted by judge and his wife. The girl was recovered after undergoing treatment, including several surgeries, at Lahore’s General Hospital for four months.