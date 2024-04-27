Pakistani-origin Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf faces no-confidence vote

EDINBURGH – Scotland's first minister Humza Yousaf faces a likely exit but social democratic party leader pledged to survive no-confidence vote.

Humza Yousaf, whose family belongs to Mian Channu town in Pakistan’s Punjab, mentioned extending olive branch of sorts to Scottish Greens but he will face hard time amid plethora of issues.

The 39-year-old embattled leader is facing major political challenge after he ended coalition agreement between Scottish National Party and the Scottish Green Party.

Several disagreements within alliance pushed tensions between both sides, which have governed together since last three years.

Despite having little chance to survive, Scotland's first minister is facing crucial moment in his political career. He expressed confidence in winning the vote and hopes Scottish Greens will reconsider their stance.

Despite opponents calling him a lame duck minister, he intends to lead SNP into future elections. After collapse of power-sharing agreement, Yousaf plans to run a minority government, which will require cooperation with opposition parties to pass laws.

In his interaction with media, first minister shared his plans to seek collaboration with opposition parties on various issues to govern effectively.

Ahead of confidence vote, Yousaf's future hinges on winning the support of Alba Party MSP Ash Regan, as other opposition parties plan to vote against him.