New special force to protect foreigners in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan saw alarming trend of attacks on foreign nationals, and now government is chalking out new strategy by establishing a Special Protection Force.

Reports in local media suggest that the government is establishing a Special Protection Force focused to enhance security for foreigners.

The Special Protection Force will be deployed in high-security areas like Red Zones in capital.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Maqvi announced the move, emphasizing the need for foreigners' safety. He also directed law enforcement agencies to crack down on drug trafficking and ensure the security of educational institutions.

Naqvi, the country's finance czar, also instructed Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, to enhance coordination and implement security protocols effectively.

Furthermore, minister highlighted providing foolproof security to foreigners and stressed the timely resolution of promotion cases within the Islamabad Police. He also emphasized filling vacant positions to strengthen the police force.

In mid April, two terrorists were killed and three others injured in an attack on a convoy of Japanese nationals in Karachi.

Last month, the country saw multiple deadly attacks, resulting in the deaths of military personnel, five Chinese nationals.







