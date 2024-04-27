New special force to protect foreigners in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan saw alarming trend of attacks on foreign nationals, and now government is chalking out new strategy by establishing a Special Protection Force.
Reports in local media suggest that the government is establishing a Special Protection Force focused to enhance security for foreigners.
The Special Protection Force will be deployed in high-security areas like Red Zones in capital.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Maqvi announced the move, emphasizing the need for foreigners' safety. He also directed law enforcement agencies to crack down on drug trafficking and ensure the security of educational institutions.
Naqvi, the country's finance czar, also instructed Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, to enhance coordination and implement security protocols effectively.
Furthermore, minister highlighted providing foolproof security to foreigners and stressed the timely resolution of promotion cases within the Islamabad Police. He also emphasized filling vacant positions to strengthen the police force.
In mid April, two terrorists were killed and three others injured in an attack on a convoy of Japanese nationals in Karachi.
Last month, the country saw multiple deadly attacks, resulting in the deaths of military personnel, five Chinese nationals.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
