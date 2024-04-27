Search

Punjab braces for heavy rains as PMD issues alert amid westerly wave

Web Desk
12:01 PM | 27 Apr, 2024
Punjab braces for heavy rains as PMD issues alert amid westerly wave
LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had issued an alert for Punjab, predicting heavy rains in various cities, including Lahore, from April 26 to 29.

Met Office issued alert as strong westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country. During this period, Isolated or moderate and heavy rainfall may generate flash flood in local nullahs, and streams.

Officials also warned of landslides possibility in Murree, Galiyat, and other vulnerable locations during the period (27th to 29th April).

PMD said windstorm, and hailstorm other than lightning may affect human lives, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Met Office had predicted that various cities including Lahore would receive moderate to heavy rains from April 26 to 29.

Under the current weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorm are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal.

Rains are also expected in D.G Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed all concerned departments for taking measures in advance on the forecast of heavy rains.

