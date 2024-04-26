Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Weather

Rain hits Lahore and nearby areas, more expected until April 29

Web Desk
07:06 PM | 26 Apr, 2024
Rain in lahore

As rain swept across various parts of Lahore on Friday afternoon, including Thokar Niaz Beg, Allama Iqbal Town, Township, Faisal Town, and numerous others, reports also emerged of power outages affecting different areas of the city. The Meteorological Office has indicated that westerly waves have entered the western parts of the country, encompassing most of the upper regions.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorms were reported in several areas including Naushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, and Gwadar, among others.

Looking ahead, the Met Office forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm in a multitude of regions over the next 24 hours, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, and Peshawar, extending to Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Moreover, an extended forecast indicates that more rain and thunderstorms are likely to persist from Friday till Monday morning in various parts of Punjab, encompassing Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, and beyond. Regions such as Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur are also expected to experience rain and thunderstorms in the coming days.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted more rains, with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms expected in Lahore and various parts of Punjab over the next 2-3 days, as a westerly wave prevails over the western and upper regions of the country.

Under these weather conditions, the regions likely to experience rain-wind/thunderstorms include Murree, Galyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, and numerous cities in Punjab such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur, among others. Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are also anticipated during this period.

Furthermore, landslides are expected in Murree and Galyat from the 27th to the 29th of April. The inclement weather may pose risks such as windstorms/hailstorms and lightning, potentially affecting human lives, crops, and infrastructure such as electric poles and solar panels.

In terms of temperatures, Lahore is expected to see maximum temperatures ranging between 35-37 degrees Celsius over Saturday and Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorms were reported in Lahore and various parts of Punjab, with rainfall recorded in Bhakkar (07mm), Attock (06mm), Karur (Leh) (02mm), Islamabad Airport, Murree, and Dera Ghazi Khan (01mm).

Kasur registered the highest temperature in the province at 42°C, while Lahore recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C. The relative humidity during the evening was record.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Weather

07:06 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Rain hits Lahore and nearby areas, more expected until April 29

11:09 AM | 26 Apr, 2024

PDMA issues rain, snowfall warning in Punjab from April 26-29

11:38 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

NDMA issues weather alert: Stormy rains forecasted from Thursday ...

11:28 AM | 23 Apr, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Rain brings down temperature in city, more ...

06:04 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Karachi weather: Rain chances drop, clear skies expected this weekend

12:32 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Heavy rains to lash Sindh capital from April ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:04 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

When will Summer Vacations 2024 start in Sindh?

Gold & Silver

01:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Gold rates increase by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.95 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.30 74
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.57 748.57
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.8 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.93 40.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.61 912.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.28 58.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.48 731.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.52 77.22
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 305.43 307.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.51 7.66

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: