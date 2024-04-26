As rain swept across various parts of Lahore on Friday afternoon, including Thokar Niaz Beg, Allama Iqbal Town, Township, Faisal Town, and numerous others, reports also emerged of power outages affecting different areas of the city. The Meteorological Office has indicated that westerly waves have entered the western parts of the country, encompassing most of the upper regions.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorms were reported in several areas including Naushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, and Gwadar, among others.

Looking ahead, the Met Office forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm in a multitude of regions over the next 24 hours, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, and Peshawar, extending to Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Moreover, an extended forecast indicates that more rain and thunderstorms are likely to persist from Friday till Monday morning in various parts of Punjab, encompassing Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, and beyond. Regions such as Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur are also expected to experience rain and thunderstorms in the coming days.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted more rains, with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms expected in Lahore and various parts of Punjab over the next 2-3 days, as a westerly wave prevails over the western and upper regions of the country.

Under these weather conditions, the regions likely to experience rain-wind/thunderstorms include Murree, Galyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, and numerous cities in Punjab such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur, among others. Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are also anticipated during this period.

Furthermore, landslides are expected in Murree and Galyat from the 27th to the 29th of April. The inclement weather may pose risks such as windstorms/hailstorms and lightning, potentially affecting human lives, crops, and infrastructure such as electric poles and solar panels.

In terms of temperatures, Lahore is expected to see maximum temperatures ranging between 35-37 degrees Celsius over Saturday and Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorms were reported in Lahore and various parts of Punjab, with rainfall recorded in Bhakkar (07mm), Attock (06mm), Karur (Leh) (02mm), Islamabad Airport, Murree, and Dera Ghazi Khan (01mm).

Kasur registered the highest temperature in the province at 42°C, while Lahore recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C. The relative humidity during the evening was record.