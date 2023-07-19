Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

LAHORE – While heavy rains disrupted daily life in other cities of Punjab by producing urban floods, power outages, and significant traffic congestion, it turned pleasant in capital Lahore.
By making the temperature pleasant, the rains and strong gusts gave the overheated folks a much-needed break.
The wet spell is expected to last for the next three to four days across the province, including the provincial capital, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
In the late afternoon, Lahore had high-velocity gusts, which were followed by rain.
Strong winds, cloud cover, and rain brought about a welcome shift in the weather by bringing down the temperature.
But the majority of municipal streets and roadways had images of lakes and ponds, massive congestion in traffic were created by the city's flooding from the downpour.
There have also been many instances of motorcyclists sliding in various locations across the provincial capital.
National Disaster Management Authority has directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert in view of the forecast of more rains by met office.
The NDMA issued these directions at a meeting with provincial disaster management authorities, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments in Islamabad today.
The meeting was briefed about the latest situation of rains, flooding, emergency preparations and flow of water in rivers.
The meeting was told that flow of water in Mangala, Tarbela and Samli Dam was currently normal.
According to Punjab Irrigation department, the rapid flow of water during the next 12 hours may cause flooding in the low-lying areas of Shahdara.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
