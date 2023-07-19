Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

LAHORE – While heavy rains disrupted daily life in other cities of Punjab by producing urban floods, power outages, and significant traffic congestion, it turned pleasant in capital Lahore.

By making the temperature pleasant, the rains and strong gusts gave the overheated folks a much-needed break.

The wet spell is expected to last for the next three to four days across the province, including the provincial capital, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

In the late afternoon, Lahore had high-velocity gusts, which were followed by rain.

Strong winds, cloud cover, and rain brought about a welcome shift in the weather by bringing down the temperature.

But the majority of municipal streets and roadways had images of lakes and ponds, massive congestion in traffic were created by the city's flooding from the downpour.

There have also been many instances of motorcyclists sliding in various locations across the provincial capital.

National Disaster Management Authority has directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert in view of the forecast of more rains by met office.

The NDMA issued these directions at a meeting with provincial disaster management authorities, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments in Islamabad today.

The meeting was briefed about the latest situation of rains, flooding, emergency preparations and flow of water in rivers.

The meeting was told that flow of water in Mangala, Tarbela and Samli Dam was currently normal.

According to Punjab Irrigation department, the rapid flow of water during the next 12 hours may cause flooding in the low-lying areas of Shahdara.