Pakistan, Azerbaijan to set up training programme for ICT specialists

Web Desk 07:25 PM | 19 Jul, 2023
Source: Twitter

BAKU – Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev in his visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, met with Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) Executive Director Mohammad Nafis Zakaria.

Azerbaijan's media outlet citing ministry's press office said, the discussion covered the prospects for long-term collaboration between the two nations in the area of communication and information technology.

The implementation of a collaborative initiative with COMSATS to train qualified ICT professionals in Azerbaijan was addressed during the conference. 

To this purpose, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of ICT and Technology Training Courses was signed between the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and COMSATS.

The MoU states that Pakistani trainers would begin developing qualified ICT professionals here.

It was observed that this initiative will positively impact the creation of a contemporary innovation environment in Azerbaijan as well as the growth of competitive human capital.

