Pakistan, Azerbaijan to set up training programme for ICT specialists

BAKU – Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev in his visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, met with Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) Executive Director Mohammad Nafis Zakaria.
Azerbaijan's media outlet citing ministry's press office said, the discussion covered the prospects for long-term collaboration between the two nations in the area of communication and information technology.
The implementation of a collaborative initiative with COMSATS to train qualified ICT professionals in Azerbaijan was addressed during the conference.
To this purpose, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of ICT and Technology Training Courses was signed between the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and COMSATS.
The MoU states that Pakistani trainers would begin developing qualified ICT professionals here.
It was observed that this initiative will positively impact the creation of a contemporary innovation environment in Azerbaijan as well as the growth of competitive human capital.
İnanıram ki, bu mərkəz ölkəmizdə rəqabətqabiliyyətli insan kapitalının inkişafı və müasir innovasiya mühitinin formalaşdırılmasına müsbət töhfə verəcək. pic.twitter.com/c5rGLwGJiE— Rashad Nabiyev (@RashadNNabiyev) July 19, 2023
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
