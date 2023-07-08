Search

Swiss Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan on official visit

Web Desk 10:13 AM | 8 Jul, 2023
Source: ignaziocassis/Instagram

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis has arrived in the federal capital on three-day official visit to the South Asian state.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, saying Swiss foreign minister arrived in the country and called Acting Foreign Secretary Dr Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

Foreign Office said a high-level delegation comprising Swiss Parliament members and senior officials are also undertaking a Pakistan visit.

During his stay in Pakistan, Mr Cassis will interact with top officials including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, and other officials.

The visiting dignitaries will further visit National Disaster Management Authority to enhance bilateral cooperation in disaster management.

Pakistan and Switzerland maintained diplomatic relations for decades. Trade between two sides has grown steadily over the years, and Switzerland is Pakistan's major trading partner in Europe.

Islamabad and Bern also engaged in cultural and educational exchanges to foster mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people contacts. The European nation continues to provide humanitarian assistance to South Asian nation during times of natural disasters, including last year floods.

