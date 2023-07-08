Search

Pakistan

Complete shutdown in IIOJK on Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary

Web Desk 10:41 AM | 8 Jul, 2023
Complete shutdown in IIOJK on Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary
Source: File Photo

SRINAGAR - Complete shutdown is being observed today in Indian-occupied Kashmir to mark the seventh martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his two associates, who were martyred by Indian troops in 2016.

The martyrdom of a Kashmiri hero on July 8, 2016, triggered widespread protests in the occupied valley, leading to another wave of violence by Indian occupation forces in the region.

The call for strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to pay tributes to Wani and other martyrs of the Kashmir freedom movement. Kashmiris on both sides of the borders will mark protest demonstrations to draw world attention toward massive human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, Hurriyat spokesman appealed to people of the occupied territory to observe a complete strike on Saturday to convey a message to the world, particularly the United Nations, that the Kashmiris are offering unparalleled sacrifices for their right to self-determination acknowledged by the UN through its several resolutions.

APHC announced to observe July 8 as Youm-e-Tajdeed-e-Ahad to reiterate Kashmiris’ resolve to accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.

Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani had secured the great honour to infuse a new spirit and more vigor among the Kashmiri youth to perpetuate the 73-year-old Kashmir freedom movement by persuading the Kashmiri youth for the freedom struggle through social media besides to apprise the external world of the exceptional importance of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke.

UN vindicates Kashmiri hero Burhan Wani on his second death anniversary

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan offers India to take advantage of CPEC on 10th anniversary

11:07 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pakistan armed forces pay tribute to Kargil war hero Karnal Sher Khan on martyrdom anniversary

10:22 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown amid import curbs

11:46 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Sidhu Moosewala's Pakistani fan lands in trouble for planning singer's death anniversary 'in style' (VIDEO)

10:39 PM | 29 May, 2023

Complete shutdown being observed in occupied Kashmir against G20 meeting

03:11 PM | 22 May, 2023

‘Iron brothers’ Pakistan, China celebrate 72nd anniversary of diplomatic ties

10:34 AM | 22 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Case registered as man flashes, masturbates in front of woman in ...

12:05 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8 July 2023

09:03 AM | 8 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 08, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 08, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (8 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Mirpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: