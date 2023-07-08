Complete shutdown in IIOJK on Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary

SRINAGAR - Complete shutdown is being observed today in Indian-occupied Kashmir to mark the seventh martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his two associates, who were martyred by Indian troops in 2016.

The martyrdom of a Kashmiri hero on July 8, 2016, triggered widespread protests in the occupied valley, leading to another wave of violence by Indian occupation forces in the region.

The call for strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to pay tributes to Wani and other martyrs of the Kashmir freedom movement. Kashmiris on both sides of the borders will mark protest demonstrations to draw world attention toward massive human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, Hurriyat spokesman appealed to people of the occupied territory to observe a complete strike on Saturday to convey a message to the world, particularly the United Nations, that the Kashmiris are offering unparalleled sacrifices for their right to self-determination acknowledged by the UN through its several resolutions.

APHC announced to observe July 8 as Youm-e-Tajdeed-e-Ahad to reiterate Kashmiris’ resolve to accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.

Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani had secured the great honour to infuse a new spirit and more vigor among the Kashmiri youth to perpetuate the 73-year-old Kashmir freedom movement by persuading the Kashmiri youth for the freedom struggle through social media besides to apprise the external world of the exceptional importance of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke.