Lahore weather update

LAHORE – Weather in Lahore is expected to remain hot and humid, while the metropolis can have cloudy conditions with little chance of rain at a few places in the coming days.
In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature of the city was recorded at 36.2 and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees.
Met Office forecasts the weather will remain humid in some cities in Punjab, while there is the chance of rain in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, and Gujrat.
PMD also forecasts chances of rain with thunderstorm in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Gujranwala.
As per the fresh advisory, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and are likely to continue in the coming days. A westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country on Friday.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
