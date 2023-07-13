Lahore weather update

LAHORE – Weather in Lahore is expected to remain hot and humid, while the metropolis can have cloudy conditions with little chance of rain at a few places in the coming days.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature of the city was recorded at 36.2 and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees.

Met Office forecasts the weather will remain humid in some cities in Punjab, while there is the chance of rain in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, and Gujrat.

PMD also forecasts chances of rain with thunderstorm in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Gujranwala.

As per the fresh advisory, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and are likely to continue in the coming days. A westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country on Friday.