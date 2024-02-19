Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital to receive heavy rains amid westerly wave

LAHORE – A trough of westerly wave brought rains and snowfall over the hills. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of country including provincial capital Lahore.

Lahore Rain Update

The city experienced a light drizzle in different localities in the early morning. Cold winds are sweeping across the metropolis, contributing to a chilly atmosphere.

In its advisory, Met Office said a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 12 hours.

It said rain wind-thunderstorm is likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur while.

It further said rain wind-thunderstorm and snowfall in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding. Moderate to heavy falls/hailstorm is likely at isolated places. Light to moderate rain/gusty winds-thunderstorm is likely in Multan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Lahore Temperature Today

The minimum temperature recorded is 12 degrees Celsius. Whereas, the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 20 degrees Celsius.

Intermittent rainfall is predicted throughout the day. The humidity level is expected to hover around 90 per cent.

Residents are advised to stay prepared for intermittent showers and to dress accordingly.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite showers, the air quality of Lahore remains over 200, which is unhealthy. PM2.5 concentration in Lahore is currently 31 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Met Office said new westerly wave gripped upper, and central parts of the country. Under the influence of this weather system, moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected Islamabad and Punjab including Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur from February 17 night to February 21.