Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to continue in Pakistan's capital  

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast continued rainfall in the federal capital and suburbs, with a possibility of thunderstorms in isolated places.
Met Office said westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and is likely to move over upper parts and may strengthen during the next 12 hours.
The showers however bring much relief from dry cold weather as the temperature remains below average in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and adjoining areas.
On Sunday, the daytime temperature remains around 16, and the mercury is expected to drop to 8 at night.
Amid the rain, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 85 which shows less level of pollution as compared to the previous week.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Cloudy weather with rain wind-thunderstorm/snow is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Punjab and northern Balochistan while, moderate to heavy rainfall (snowfall over hills) is likely in Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and Potohar region.
Isolated hailstorm is also expected during the forecast period.
Isolated heavy falls/snowfall is likely in north/east Balochistan during the period.
Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir, Kalam, Malam Jabba 03, Balakot, Pattan 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 02 and Gupis 01. Snowfall (inches): Malam Jabba 01.
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
