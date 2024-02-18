Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to continue in Pakistan's capital  

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast continued rainfall in the federal capital and suburbs, with a possibility of thunderstorms in isolated places.

Met Office said westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and is likely to move over upper parts and may strengthen during the next 12 hours.

The showers however bring much relief from dry cold weather as the temperature remains below average in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and adjoining areas.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Sunday, the daytime temperature remains around 16, and the mercury is expected to drop to 8 at night.

Islamabad Air Quality

Amid the rain, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 85 which shows less level of pollution as compared to the previous week.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Cloudy weather with rain wind-thunderstorm/snow is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Punjab and northern Balochistan while, moderate to heavy rainfall (snowfall over hills) is likely in Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and Potohar region.

Isolated hailstorm is also expected during the forecast period.

Isolated heavy falls/snowfall is likely in north/east Balochistan during the period.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir, Kalam, Malam Jabba 03, Balakot, Pattan 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 02 and Gupis 01. Snowfall (inches): Malam Jabba 01.