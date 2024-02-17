Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital to receive rains over weekend

LAHORE – Parts of Pakistan including the provincial capital Lahore will receive rains and isolated hailstorms over the weekend.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather forecast predicting wet spell in Punjab as a westerly wave is set to enter western parts of the country on Saturday night.
Under current weather conditions, rains and isolated hailstorm will lash Lahore, Murree, Galyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur.
PMD said light to moderate rain-wind and thunderstorms in Multan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the period.
On Saturday, Lahore’s temperature remains between 12-26 C.
The air quality of the provincial capital remains 290, which is alarmingly high.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy/cloudy weather in upper parts.
Rain-wind/gusty winds-thunderstorm (snow over mountain) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
