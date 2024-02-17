Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital to receive rains over weekend

LAHORE – Parts of Pakistan including the provincial capital Lahore will receive rains and isolated hailstorms over the weekend.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather forecast predicting wet spell in Punjab as a westerly wave is set to enter western parts of the country on Saturday night.

Under current weather conditions, rains and isolated hailstorm will lash Lahore, Murree, Galyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur.

PMD said light to moderate rain-wind and thunderstorms in Multan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the period.

Lahore Temperature Today

On Saturday, Lahore’s temperature remains between 12-26 C.

Lahore Air Quality

The air quality of the provincial capital remains 290, which is alarmingly high.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy/cloudy weather in upper parts.

Rain-wind/gusty winds-thunderstorm (snow over mountain) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.