PTI protests: Trenches dug up in Islamabad to block protesters

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in federal capital Islamabad dug up trenches near Islamabad National Press Club ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's protest against alleged rigging in general elections.
Imran Khan's party announced to stage protests nationwide from today against alleged rigging during the February 8 national elections.
Capital administration however blocked protesters in front of Islamabad Press Club after denying them permission and now dug trenches to stage sit-in.
PTI responded to the move, saying “Just a reminder, he who digs a pit for others falls in himself. Soon we will see all the oppressors, puppets falling into that pit. InshAllah".
اسلام آباد میں آج کا احتجاجی مقام، نیشنل پریس کلب کے سامنے خندقیں کھودی گئیں!!— PTI Islamabad (@PTIOfficialISB) February 17, 2024
بس یاد دلانا تھا، جو دوسروں کے لیے گڑھا کھودتا ہے وہ خود گڑھے میں گرتا ہے، عنقریب ہم تمام ظالموں، کٹھ پتلیوں کو اس گڑھے میں گرتے ہوئے دیکھیں گے۔ انشااللہ #ساڈا_حق_ایتھے_رکھ pic.twitter.com/9hp5lUkIlC
The former ruling party said protests would be held at F9 Park in the Rawalpindi district, outside the ECP office in Jhelum, outside the press club in Chakwal and at Attock’s Fawara Chowk.
PTI is holding agitation near DC office in Khushab, Sargodha’s Qainchi Mor, Mianwali’s Rokhri Mor, and Zame Wala Tehsil in Bhakkar.
Islamabad police said that public gathering was banned in the federal capital as Section 144 of the CrPC was in force in the city.
Amid protests, special forces of Counter Terrorism Department had been deployed on patrol to deal with any emergency.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
