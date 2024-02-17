Search

PTI protests: Trenches dug up in Islamabad to block protesters

Web Desk
12:26 PM | 17 Feb, 2024
PTI protests: Trenches dug up in Islamabad to block protesters

ISLAMABAD  – Authorities in federal capital Islamabad dug up trenches near Islamabad National Press Club ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's protest against alleged rigging in general elections.

Imran Khan's party announced to stage protests nationwide from today against alleged rigging during the February 8 national elections.

Capital administration however blocked protesters in front of Islamabad Press Club after denying them permission and now dug trenches to stage sit-in.

PTI responded to the move, saying “Just a reminder, he who digs a pit for others falls in himself. Soon we will see all the oppressors, puppets falling into that pit. InshAllah".

The former ruling party said protests would be held at F9 Park in the Rawalpindi district, outside the ECP office in Jhelum, outside the press club in Chakwal and at Attock’s Fawara Chowk.

PTI is holding agitation near DC office in Khushab, Sargodha’s Qainchi Mor, Mianwali’s Rokhri Mor, and Zame Wala Tehsil in Bhakkar. 

Islamabad police said that public gathering was banned in the federal capital as Section 144 of the CrPC was in force in the city.

Amid protests, special forces of Counter Terrorism Department had been deployed on patrol to deal with any emergency.

