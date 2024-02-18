Rawalpindi RPO goes on leave after Liaquat Chatha’s rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD – Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer RPO Syed Khurram Ali went on 15-day leave a day after Pindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha dropped bombshell allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner and other officials.

As Chatha’s claims strengthened demands for an independent audit of poll results, the city's senior police officer took a 15-day leave.

Khurram Ali said he and his family members were leaving for a week visit to the United Kingdom.

Amid new controversy, social media users linked Chatha’s revelations of election rigging to RPO Rawalpindi's holidays however his office said RPO Rawalpindi applied for leave before the election, but he did not get immediate leave.

Following the allegations, Rawalpindi Commissioner Chatha has been transferred and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department after his polls rigging allegations.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Saif Anwar Jappa has been given an additional charge of Rawalpindi commissioner. Jappa refuted all allegations made by his predecessor concerning irregularities in the February 8 general elections. Jappa clarified that the commissioner's role during the polls was strictly limited to coordination.