Rawalpindi RPO goes on leave after Liaquat Chatha’s rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD – Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer RPO Syed Khurram Ali went on 15-day leave a day after Pindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha dropped bombshell allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner and other officials.
As Chatha’s claims strengthened demands for an independent audit of poll results, the city's senior police officer took a 15-day leave.
Khurram Ali said he and his family members were leaving for a week visit to the United Kingdom.
Amid new controversy, social media users linked Chatha’s revelations of election rigging to RPO Rawalpindi's holidays however his office said RPO Rawalpindi applied for leave before the election, but he did not get immediate leave.
Following the allegations, Rawalpindi Commissioner Chatha has been transferred and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department after his polls rigging allegations.
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Saif Anwar Jappa has been given an additional charge of Rawalpindi commissioner. Jappa refuted all allegations made by his predecessor concerning irregularities in the February 8 general elections. Jappa clarified that the commissioner's role during the polls was strictly limited to coordination.
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.