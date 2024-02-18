PTI calls for judicial commission to probe polls rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf called for the formation of judicial commission to investigate allegations by Rawalpindi's commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha.

Party frontman Gohar Khan held a press conference along with Omar Ayub and demanded judicial commission to probe bombshell statements made by Liaquat Ali Chatha of overturning the losers into winners.

The former ruling party members lamented harassment by the police, but decided to raise their voices with support of masses. PTI leaders also vowed to form government in center and provinces and claimed winning 180 seats in the elections.

Sharing a breakdown, Khan said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf bagged 115 in Punjab, 16 in Sindh, 42 in KP and four in Balochistan.

Omar Ayub also shared his views as he thanked the incarcerated PTI founder for considering him for the Prime Minister role.

He further demanded that notification of all candidates be issued and alleged that about 18 to 19 seats MQM have stolen in Sindh capital.