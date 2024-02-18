Online wedding of Jannat Mirza’s sister Sehar has everyone talking!

Congratulations are underway for Sehar Mirza, the youngest of the TikTok sensation Mirza sisters, who is embarking on new chapter in life, but her Online Nikah garnered unwanted attention.
Sehar Mirza's wedding fesitivity was all over the internet as festive atmosphere was amplified by joyous music and the infectious happiness radiating from the sisters themselves.
The main event of Baraat, and Nikkah occured on Saturday night when Sehar Mirza tied the knot in lavish ceremony. The groom's absence from previous event has everyone talking, and it turns out that the man is not in the country on his bog day.
Sehar tied the knot in online wedding and internet caught glimpse of the groom. Social media users said no celebrity wedding is complete without a groom while others trolled Mirza family for having big fat wedding and that's without groom himself.
Here's how people reacted to the development.
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
