Online wedding of Jannat Mirza’s sister Sehar has everyone talking!

Congratulations are underway for Sehar Mirza, the youngest of the TikTok sensation Mirza sisters, who is embarking on new chapter in life, but her Online Nikah garnered unwanted attention.

Sehar Mirza's wedding fesitivity was all over the internet as festive atmosphere was amplified by joyous music and the infectious happiness radiating from the sisters themselves.

The main event of Baraat, and Nikkah occured on Saturday night when Sehar Mirza tied the knot in lavish ceremony. The groom's absence from previous event has everyone talking, and it turns out that the man is not in the country on his bog day.

Sehar tied the knot in online wedding and internet caught glimpse of the groom. Social media users said no celebrity wedding is complete without a groom while others trolled Mirza family for having big fat wedding and that's without groom himself.

Here's how people reacted to the development.