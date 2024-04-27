Hero cop ASP Shehrbano’s Mehndi photoshoot goes viral

LAHORE – Punjab Police ASP Shehbano Naqvi, who garnered massive fame after rescue of a woman from charged mob, is again in the limelight and this time is her wedding festivities.

Shehbano's wedding ceremonies are underway, and the Mehndi event was held on Friday.

The photoshoot of daring cop has gone viral on social media and she looks gorgeous in her Mustard Lehnga. The groom on the other hand radiated desi vibes.

Naqvi’s wedding pictures show her holding hands with her husband, and pictures are showering love on duo as they embarked on new chapter in their life.

The police officer was earlier recommended for Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal by the Punjab Police after her daring rescue.